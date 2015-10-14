TABLE-Goyo Foods Industry -Q1 parent results

Oct 14 (Reuters) Goyo Foods Industry Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months 3 months Year
ended Aug 31, 2015 ended Aug 31, 2014 to May 31, 2016
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 375 mln 277 mln 1.93
(+35.3 pct) (+17.6 pct) Operating 13 mln loss 12 mln 115 mln
(+88.7 pct) Recurring 4 mln loss 18 mln 88 mln
(+123.4 pct) Net 4 mln loss 21 mln 82 mln
+111.7 pct EPS 4.42 yen loss 23.06 yen 73.60 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2230.T