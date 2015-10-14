FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Goyo Foods Industry -Q1 parent results
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 14, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Goyo Foods Industry -Q1 parent results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) Goyo Foods Industry Co., Ltd. PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months 3 months Year

ended Aug 31, 2015 ended Aug 31, 2014 to May 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 375 mln 277 mln 1.93

(+35.3 pct) (+17.6 pct) Operating 13 mln loss 12 mln 115 mln

(+88.7 pct) Recurring 4 mln loss 18 mln 88 mln

(+123.4 pct) Net 4 mln loss 21 mln 82 mln

+111.7 pct EPS 4.42 yen loss 23.06 yen 73.60 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2230.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.