Oct 14 (Reuters) - Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co Ltd

* Says preliminary 9-month net profit up 157.6 percent y/y at 8.4 billion yuan ($1.32 billion)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LaE5gH

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3462 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)