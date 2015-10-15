FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Samty Residential Investment -5 MTH results
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 15, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Samty Residential Investment -5 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) Samty Residential Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

5 months and 16 days 10 months and 16 days 6 months

ended Aug 31, 2015 to Jan 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2016

LATEST COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 511 mln 1.39 1.07

(-23.0 pct ) Operating 211 mln 602 mln 427 mln

(-28.9 pct ) Recurring loss 136 mln 119 mln 329 mln

(+175.1 pct ) Net loss 137 mln 119 mln 329 mln

+176.2 pct EPS loss 2,063 yen 730 yen 2,017 yen Div 730 yen 2,017 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3459.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.