TABLE-Samty Residential Investment -5 MTH results

Oct 15 (Reuters) Samty Residential Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

5 months and 16 days 10 months and 16 days 6 months

ended Aug 31, 2015 to Jan 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2016

LATEST COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 511 mln 1.39 1.07

(-23.0 pct ) Operating 211 mln 602 mln 427 mln

(-28.9 pct ) Recurring loss 136 mln 119 mln 329 mln

(+175.1 pct ) Net loss 137 mln 119 mln 329 mln