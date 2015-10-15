TABLE-Samty Residential Investment -5 MTH results

Oct 15 (Reuters) Samty Residential Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
5 months and 16 days 10 months and 16 days 6 months
ended Aug 31, 2015 to Jan 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2016
RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 511 mln 1.39 1.07
(-23.0 pct ) Operating 211 mln 602 mln 427 mln
(-28.9 pct ) Recurring loss 136 mln 119 mln 329 mln
(+175.1 pct ) Net loss 137 mln 119 mln 329 mln
+176.2 pct EPS loss 2,063 yen 730 yen 2,017 yen Div 730 yen 2,017 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3459.T