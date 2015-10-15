FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Japan Retail Fund Investment -6 MTH results
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 15, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Japan Retail Fund Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) Japan Retail Fund Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Aug 31, 2015 ended Feb 28, 2015 to Feb 29, 2016 to Aug 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 30.96 31.40 31.91 31.11

(-1.4 pct ) (+6.2 pct ) (+3.0 pct ) (-2.5 pct ) Operating 12.82 13.69 13.43 12.59

(-6.4 pct ) (+12.0 pct ) (+4.8 pct ) (-6.2 pct ) Recurring 10.22 11.06 10.88 10.22

(-7.6 pct ) (+15.1 pct ) (+6.4 pct ) (-6.0 pct ) Net 10.73 10.66 10.88 10.22

+0.7 pct +10.9 pct +1.3 pct -6.0 pct EPS 4,415 yen 4,415 yen 4,270 yen 4,005 yen Div 4,204 yen 4,180 yen 4,200 yen 4,200 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8953.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.