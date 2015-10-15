TABLE-Japan Retail Fund Investment -6 MTH results

Oct 15 (Reuters) Japan Retail Fund Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Aug 31, 2015 ended Feb 28, 2015 to Feb 29, 2016 to Aug 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 30.96 31.40 31.91 31.11

(-1.4 pct ) (+6.2 pct ) (+3.0 pct ) (-2.5 pct ) Operating 12.82 13.69 13.43 12.59

(-6.4 pct ) (+12.0 pct ) (+4.8 pct ) (-6.2 pct ) Recurring 10.22 11.06 10.88 10.22

(-7.6 pct ) (+15.1 pct ) (+6.4 pct ) (-6.0 pct ) Net 10.73 10.66 10.88 10.22