FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Virgin Money: among top midcap gainers on mortgage lending surge
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 15, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Virgin Money: among top midcap gainers on mortgage lending surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** British challenger bank Virgin Money up 3 pct, 5th top FTSE midcap gainer & top on FTSE-350 Banks Financial index after reporting a surge in mortgage lending

** Citi says volume growth stronger-than-anticipated, especially in the credit card business & could led to mid-single-digit consensus earnings upgrades

** Co’s gross mortgage lending up 38 pct to 5.5 bln stg ($8.5 bln) for 9-month ended Sept, while net mortgage lending almost doubles to 2.6 bln stg from year earlier

** Stock of co, backed by founder Richard Branson, up 47 pct on IPO price of 283p/shr

** Co went public in Nov & has been looking to challenge Britain’s big lenders - Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and HSBC Holdings (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.