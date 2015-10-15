BUZZ-Gulf Keystone: receives $12 mln for Kurdistan oil

** Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP), one amongst a handful of oil and gas producers operating in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, up almost 8 pct

** Co says receives $12 mln net payment ($15 mln gross) from Kurdistan Regional Government in relation to Shaikan crude oil exports

** News marks a positive for GKP in long-running payment tussle with the Kurdistan Regional Government, who owes cos producing in region millions of dollars collectively

** Genel, another producer in region, up c.7 pct

** GKP has previously said it was owed $238 mln for oil sales and other costs, while Genel indicated dues of $378.4 mln

** GKP and Genel top gainers on positive Thomson Reuters UK Oil & Gas Index

** Oil nearing $49 per barrel on Thursday, staying weak after a jump in U.S. stockpiles shown in industry data the day before