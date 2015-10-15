FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-UK asset managers: positive broker comment, results boost shares
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 15, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-UK asset managers: positive broker comment, results boost shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Hargreaves Lansdown up c3 pct, among the top FTSE 100 gainers after a slew of PT hikes following solid quarterly results on Wednesday

** JP Morgan raises PT to 1200p from 1160p (rating “neutral”); RBC increases PT to 1400p from 1025p, raises to “sector perform” from “underperform”

** RBC reckons stock remains well-positioned as the leading incumbent in a growing market, but flags valuation concerns

** Hargreaves’ forward P/E growth at 125 pct premium to its peers, according to Thomson Reuters data, (and is the most expensive on almost any metric vs peers)

** Hedge fund manager Man Group climbs c.4 pct after recording net inflows for the first time this year.

** Panmure upgrades PT to 185p from 180p; raises to “buy” from “hold”

** Other financials such as Aberdeen, Schroders and Jupiter up 1-2 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.