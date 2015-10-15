BUZZ-WH Smith: delivers on sales

** Books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith up more than 4 pct in strong volumes & 2nd top gainer on Stoxx 600 Retail index

** FY total sales rise 1 pct with comparable sales coming in flat; Canaccord Genuity says co “delivered as promised”

** Results follow 8 straight full year beats on results, according to Reuters data

** More than half of daily avg volume traded through in first 1.5 hrs post bell

** Stock had risen 20.36 pct YTD vs c.3 pct gain in broader retail index