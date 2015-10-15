FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-WH Smith: delivers on sales
October 15, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-WH Smith: delivers on sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith up more than 4 pct in strong volumes & 2nd top gainer on Stoxx 600 Retail index

** FY total sales rise 1 pct with comparable sales coming in flat; Canaccord Genuity says co “delivered as promised”

** Results follow 8 straight full year beats on results, according to Reuters data

** More than half of daily avg volume traded through in first 1.5 hrs post bell

** Stock had risen 20.36 pct YTD vs c.3 pct gain in broader retail index (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

