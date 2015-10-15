FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Renishaw: best day in 2.5 months after update
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 15, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Renishaw: best day in 2.5 months after update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** British precision engineer Renishaw up c7 pct and top gainer on the FTSE 250 index in robust volume

** Co cuts FY rev forecast but keeps PBT forecast, causing Investec analyst Michael Blogg to say that “margins must be better”

** Margins a closely-watched metric for industrials as bottom-line generally represents only a fraction of the top-line number due to huge operating expenses

** Co cites difficulty in predicting large orders this year for rev cut; Its large order wins in the past linked to the launch of new products from Apple Inc

** Strength of the global smartphone market called into question this year, with companies hinting at weaker demand particularly from China

** Renishaw’s stock has lost c.5 pct in value since July 28, the day before it first forecast lower FY revenue

** About 6X 30-day avg volume traded through in 5.5 hrs (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.