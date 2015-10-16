TABLE-Daiwa House Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Oct 16 (Reuters) Daiwa House Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Aug 31, 2015 ended Feb 28, 2015 to Feb 29, 2016 to Aug 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 6.31 5.15 6.95 6.96

(+22.5 pct ) (+4.4 pct ) (+10.1 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Operating 3.68 3.00 3.86 3.69

(+22.6 pct ) (+5.3 pct ) (+4.6 pct ) (-4.2 pct ) Recurring 2.97 2.55 3.23 3.04

(+16.7 pct ) (+7.9 pct ) (+8.6 pct ) (-6.0 pct ) Net 2.97 2.55 3.23 3.04