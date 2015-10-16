FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Daiwa House Reit Investment -6 MTH results
#Financials
October 16, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Daiwa House Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) Daiwa House Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Aug 31, 2015 ended Feb 28, 2015 to Feb 29, 2016 to Aug 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 6.31 5.15 6.95 6.96

(+22.5 pct ) (+4.4 pct ) (+10.1 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Operating 3.68 3.00 3.86 3.69

(+22.6 pct ) (+5.3 pct ) (+4.6 pct ) (-4.2 pct ) Recurring 2.97 2.55 3.23 3.04

(+16.7 pct ) (+7.9 pct ) (+8.6 pct ) (-6.0 pct ) Net 2.97 2.55 3.23 3.04

+16.7 pct +7.9 pct +8.6 pct -6.0 pct EPS 8,657 yen 8,673 yen 9,200 yen 8,650 yen Div 8,473 yen 8,674 yen 9,200 yen 8,650 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3263.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
