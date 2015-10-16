FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Hot Stocks
October 16, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-AstraZeneca: hit as diabetes drug combo denied approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** AstraZeneca down c.2 pct and top loser on a positive Stoxx 600 healthcare index after U.S. health regulators declines to approve pharma co’s fixed-dose combination of the diabetes drugs saxagliptin and dapagliflozin

** Co says has received so-called complete response letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, stating that more clinical data is required

** More than a tenth of a full day’s avg volume traded through in first 15 mins post bell

** 4th worst performer among European peers YTD, down c.10 pct & in contrast to a 12 pct gain in broader index, as health co valuations boosted by high-levels of M&A

** Astra’s share price stuck in around low 40 stg level since the Pfizer bid fell through in H1 of 2014

RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

