BUZZ-Goldman backing its conviction-buy call on Burberry

** Burberry suffers spate of earnings forecast cuts at brokers as the China slowdown bites though Goldman Sachs is still convinced the stock is a “buy”

** Co, which missed sales forecasts on Thursday, sees growth to recover in H2 and no further deterioration in margins

** “If Burberry delivers on the reacceleration and cost control, this should alleviate concerns that management have lost control over the cost base,” GS analysts says

** GS cuts PT on the stock, however, to 1900p from 2070p and trims it earnings estimates for the company

** Morgan Stanley cuts to “equal-weight” from “over-weight”; Deutsche Bank reduces PT to 1450p from 1530p, rating “hold”; UBS cuts PT to 1400p from 1600p, rating “neutral”; Credit Suisse lowers PT to 1250p from 1600p, rating “underperform”; SocGen cuts PT to 1400p from 1480p, rating “hold”

** Sharp sales slowdown in Hong Kong and China led Britain’s Burberry to miss sales growth forecasts on Thursday

** Stock down 20 pct YTD vs STOXX Europe 600 Retail index up 10 pct

** Burberry trading at 15x 2016E P/E and 8.5x EV/EBITDA

** Hugo Boss shares on track for their worst day in 4 years after it cuts FY outlook partly blaming a slowdown in China (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)