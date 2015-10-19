FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Shire: top FTSE 100 faller on FDA setback
October 19, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Shire: top FTSE 100 faller on FDA setback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shire down c.2 pct, top FTSE-100 loser after U.S. FDA declined to approve its new eye drug lifitegrast

** The news comes just over a week before the FDA was supposed to make a decision on the treatment for dry eye disease, which analysts have pencilled in as a potential $1 billion-a-year-plus seller

** Irish co says the FDA had requested more information related to product quality, as well as data from a further clinical trial

** Shire, as a major producer of treatments for rare diseases, makes some of the most expensive drugs in the world

** Stock, down c.22 pct from its Aug. 2015 peak, has been hit both by uncertainty over the Baxalta bid and a wider rout in pharmaceutical stocks

** One of most actively traded UK blue-chip stocks, with nearly one-tenth of its 5-day daily avg volume having gone through (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

