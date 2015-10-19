BUZZ-Barclays: rises on report bank may speed up IB cut

** Barclays’ shares up over 1 pct, among top FTSE 100 gainers after FT reported co to accelerate reduction of investment bank

** FT says bank plans to accelerate the shrinkage of its IB by exiting trading operations in continental Europe, Asia and Latin America, citing two people familiar with the strategy. Link: on.ft.com/1ODeely

** British bank, which is close to naming former JPMorgan Chase banker Jes Staley as CEO, is trying to wind down 57 bln stg of non-core assets and needs to cut costs to improve returns.

