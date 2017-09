Oct 19 (Reuters) - Youngor Group

* Says bought 152.4 million shares of Citic Ltd for 1.73 billion yuan ($272.05 million) between Sept 2 and Oct 19

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LFyGzM

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3591 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)