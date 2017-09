Oct 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai Baosight Software

* Says signs data center service contract with China Telecom’s Shanghai branch

* Says service contract between July 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2015 with total amount 2.5-2.6 billion yuan ($393.87-$409.63 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LAAEOo

