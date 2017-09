** Domino’s Pizza up 4 pct, top FTSE midcap riser after Citi raises stock to “buy”, lifts PT to 1170p from 760p

** Co last week said it sees FY results ahead of its expectations after a surge in online sales boosted Q3 (UK LfL sales +14.9%)

** Citi sees mobile ordering -- a key driver of LFL sales momentum -- continuing (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)