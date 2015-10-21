FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Smiths: top FTSE gainer after Citi upgrade
October 21, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Smiths: top FTSE gainer after Citi upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Smiths among top UK blue-chip risers as Citi upgrades to “Buy” and raises PT to 1200p from 1050p

** Broker says appointment of a new CEO provides a fresh perspective to address co’ corporate strategy and reassess medium term targets

** Smiths Group named Andrew Reynolds Smith as new CEO in July.

** Co will go ex-dividend on Thursday

** Smiths shares down 8 pct YTD, mirroring weakness from other UK industrials with oil & gas exposure (e.g. Weir -38 pct) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

