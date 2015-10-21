FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Reckitt: soars to all-time high after solid outlook
#Hot Stocks
October 21, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Reckitt: soars to all-time high after solid outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Consumer goods maker hits all-time of 6325p after raising FY sales outlook

** Co targeting FY LFL sales growth of 5 pct, up from an earlier forecast of 4 - 5 pct

** RB posts bigger-than-expected gain in Q3 sales

** RB’s shares trade at a P/E of 24.3x and an EV/EBITDA of 17.6x

** Stock trading on 25x next year’s earnings -- fellow consumer stocks Unilever & AB Foods on 21x and 32x; rich valuations explained by yield-starved investors chasing reliable dividend payers

** Analysts at Nomura regard RB’s premium to the sector as warranted

** Stock up c.3 pct & among top FTSE bluechip gainers with over half of avg 5-day volume already gone through in first 30 mins (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
