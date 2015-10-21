FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-European healthcare stocks: having an off day
#Hot Stocks
October 21, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-European healthcare stocks: having an off day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** European healthcare stocks down between 1-2 pct after a slew of downgrades by Bernstein

** Broker trims AstraZeneca PT to 4346p from 4993p; GSK lowered to 1304p from 1401p; cuts Novartis PT to 100 Swiss franc 116 Swiss franc; Sanofi PT reduced to 98 euros from 112 euros while Roche cut to 291 Swiss franc from 304 Swiss franc.

** Bernstein reckons dollar strength as a major headwind for companies’ Q3 profits

** Stocks also top losers on Europe Pharmaceuticals Biotechnology and Life Sciences index, which is down 1.4 pct

** UK benchmark down 0.3 pct, with healthcare index the only loser -0.7 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

