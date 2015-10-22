TEST- Please Ignore

Oct 22 (Reuters) - To access the newsletter in PDF format , click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10.00 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not known. 12:00 pm: Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs meeting. 5:00 pm: India's Minister of State for Finance Jayant Sinha to meet chiefs of state-run banks to discuss bad loans issue. Praveen Swamy, Security, Strategic and International Affairs expert joins us on India Trading Forum at 1100 IST. A Reuters exclusive recently reported how Modi and Co pushed 'obsolete' made-in-India planes on a reluctant military. Also, Mr. Karnad deemed Rafael jet deal a failure on our forum. We speak to Praveen, who is an expert at security and international affairs (and regularly writes for Indian Express and Firstpost) on problems plaguing India's defence, Modi's make-in-India push and terrorism challenges. To join the conversation, click here - here INDIA TOP NEWS  India's Vedanta to export over 5.5 mln T iron ore from Goa this year Indian miner Vedanta Ltd expects its iron ore exports from the state of Goa to be much higher than its permitted mining capacity of 5.5 million tonnes in the fiscal year to March, as it bids for ore in government-run auctions.  Tata Steel says may cut about 1,200 UK jobs in restructuring Tata Steel, the biggest steelmaker in Britain, may cut about 1,200 jobs as part of plans to restructure its struggling operations, it said on Tuesday.  Volvo inks LOI to sell external IT business to HCL Tech Global truck maker Volvo said on Tuesday it signed a letter of intent with India's HCL Technologies to sell its external IT business in a deal seen boosting operating earnings by about 900 million Swedish crowns on closing.  Indian court convicts former Uber driver of rape An Indian court on Tuesday convicted a former driver of U.S.-based ride-hailing company Uber Technologies of raping a woman passenger in New Delhi last December, a lawyer involved in the case said. GLOBAL TOP STORIES  Welcomed with pomp and protests, China's Xi hails ties with Britain Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed the "brighter future" of close ties with Britain on Tuesday at the start of a pomp-laden visit that should seal more than $46 billion of deals but drew criticism from rights campaigners.  Yum Brands to separate China unit amid activist pressure KFC owner Yum Brands Inc YUM.N said it plans to spin off its dominant China business, which has been besieged by food scandals and marketing missteps, amid pressure from an activist shareholder who recently joined its board of directors.  Japan Sept export growth slows sharply, adds to recession fears Japan's annual export growth slowed for the third straight month in September, a worrying sign that overseas sales continued to drag on growth last quarter, adding to fears of a recession. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by Newsrise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,251 down 0.07 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly lower against the U.S. dollar on concerns that lower shares will spur foreign fund outflows. However, broad greenback weakness against Asian currencies will likely limit losses. The rupee closed at 65.06 to a dollar yesterday, its lowest since Oct 13.  Indian government bonds are likely to edge higher in early trade, as investors may step up purchases to benefit from a slump in prices over the past three days. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.54 percent-7.59 percent range today. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday as a decline in healthcare and biotech stocks offset gains in United Technologies and Verizon.  Asian shares eked out cautious gains as concerns about corporate earnings hobbled Wall Street while investors counted down to the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the week.  The euro firmed against the dollar early on solid euro zone data tempered prospects of the European Central Bank delivering additional stimulus before year-end.  U.S. Treasury bond yields rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, getting a lift from unexpectedly strong data showing that home building remains a bright sector in the slowing U.S. economy.  Oil prices fell after data from an industry group showed a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude inventories last week, fanning worries over global oversupply, even as a slightly weaker dollar provided some support.  Gold clung to overnight gains supported by weakness in the dollar and global equities, as investors awaited clues on when the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. rates. FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT October 20 $80.61 mln $66.40 mln Month-to-date $753.66 mln $2.18 bln Year-to-date $4.42 bln $10.09 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] (Reporting By Nandi Kaul)