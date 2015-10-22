FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Anglo American: tops FTSE 100 losers list
October 22, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Anglo American: tops FTSE 100 losers list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Anglo American shares off to a weak start as miner defers platinum investment decisions, cuts diamond output

** Shares down c.4 pct, biggest loser on the FTSE in early trades

** Anglo American, like its peers, is grappling with sliding commodity prices across the board, and exploration and evaluation spend for the quarter was down 34 percent to $70 million

** Stock top loser on FTSE 350 Mining Index which is down 1 pct

** Other miners such as Glencore and BHP Billiton down 0.5-2 pct, among top losers on the FTSE (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
