BUZZ-Travis Perkins: 3rd top Stoxx loser on FY warning

** Travis Perkins falls as much as 7.6 pct in strong volumes to its lowest since near mid-Jan & 3rd top loser on Stoxx 600 as co says FY earnings to be at lower end of market expectations

** Britain’s biggest supplier of building materials blames weak demand in the repair, maintenance and improvement market during the summer

** Goodbody Capital Markets writes that it anticipates downgrading FY15 EBITA by c.3 pct (to c £415m) & FY16 by c.5pct (£460m)

** Stock also top loser on Industrial Goods and Services Index & on track for sharpest one-day fall in over 4 yrs

** More than a full day’s avg volume traded through in less than first 30 mins of trading

** Panumure Gordon cuts TP on stock to 1650p from 1950p

** Peer Wolseley down c.2 pct while Grafton down c.5 pct & 4th top Stoxx 600 loser