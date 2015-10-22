FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Travis Perkins: 3rd top Stoxx loser on FY warning
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 22, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Travis Perkins: 3rd top Stoxx loser on FY warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Travis Perkins falls as much as 7.6 pct in strong volumes to its lowest since near mid-Jan & 3rd top loser on Stoxx 600 as co says FY earnings to be at lower end of market expectations

** Britain’s biggest supplier of building materials blames weak demand in the repair, maintenance and improvement market during the summer

** Goodbody Capital Markets writes that it anticipates downgrading FY15 EBITA by c.3 pct (to c £415m) & FY16 by c.5pct (£460m)

** Stock also top loser on Industrial Goods and Services Index & on track for sharpest one-day fall in over 4 yrs

** More than a full day’s avg volume traded through in less than first 30 mins of trading

** Panumure Gordon cuts TP on stock to 1650p from 1950p

** Peer Wolseley down c.2 pct while Grafton down c.5 pct & 4th top Stoxx 600 loser

RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.