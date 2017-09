** Publisher shares’ extend Wed’s massive decline, among the top FTSE 100 losers in robust volume

** Stock plunged about 18 pct on Wed after cutting FY forecasts.

** Nomura cuts PT to 1100p, rating “neutral”; Barclays reduces PT to 990p from 1200p, rating “equal-weight”; JP Morgan trims PT to 1080p, rating “neutral”

** 3rd most actively traded UK blue-chip, with nearly three quarters of 30-day daily avg volume having gone through (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)