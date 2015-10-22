FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Dow Chemical Co: Reviewing options for agri unit; profit beats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** U.S. chemical maker’s shares up 6.8 pct at $50.70 premarket

** Company evaluating options for its agrosciences business, where revenue has declined for the past three quarters

** Dow says it will get pre-tax proceeds of $1.5 bln from stake sale in a JV with Petrochemical Industries Co of Kuwait

** Raises dividend by 10 pct to $0.46/share for current quarter

** Says company’s capital expenses will decline and it expects to buy back $1 bln of shares in Q4 and $2 bln in 2016

** Reports better-than-expected profit for the eighth straight quarter, partly due to higher margins as raw material costs fall

** 14 of 23 brokerages covering stock rate it “buy” or higher, 8 “hold” and 1 “sell”; median PT $55

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had risen 4 pct this year

