BUZZ-Alphabet Inc: Set to open at record high

** Shares of Alphabet, the new holding company for Google, up 10.7 pct at $754.00 premarket; Set to open at record high, following its better-than-expected Q3 results

** Company’s market value expected to rise to about $500 bln, cementing its position as second-most valued company after Apple Inc

** Adj profit rises 17.6 pct to $7.35/share, beating analysts’ estimate of $7.21, helped by solid progress in mobile and video advertising

** Company to buy back up to $5.09 bln of its Class C shares

** Q3 revenue up 13 pct at $18.68 bln, above estimated $18.53 bln

** At least 19 brokerages raise price targets on stock, from as low as $740 to as high as $950; at least six brokerages upgrade stock

** 47 of 50 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 3 “hold”; median PT $813.50

** Up to Thursday’s close, stock had risen 25.5 pct in the past year