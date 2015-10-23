FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Alphabet Inc: Set to open at record high
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 23, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Alphabet Inc: Set to open at record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Alphabet, the new holding company for Google, up 10.7 pct at $754.00 premarket; Set to open at record high, following its better-than-expected Q3 results

** Company’s market value expected to rise to about $500 bln, cementing its position as second-most valued company after Apple Inc

** Adj profit rises 17.6 pct to $7.35/share, beating analysts’ estimate of $7.21, helped by solid progress in mobile and video advertising

** Company to buy back up to $5.09 bln of its Class C shares

** Q3 revenue up 13 pct at $18.68 bln, above estimated $18.53 bln

** At least 19 brokerages raise price targets on stock, from as low as $740 to as high as $950; at least six brokerages upgrade stock

** 47 of 50 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 3 “hold”; median PT $813.50

** Up to Thursday’s close, stock had risen 25.5 pct in the past year

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.