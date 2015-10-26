FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Advantest -6-MTH group results (SEC)
#Corrections News
October 26, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Advantest -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Q4 dividend forecast) Oct 26 (Reuters)- Advantest Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 86.67 78.94 160.00

(+9.8 pct) (+32.4 pct) (-2.0 pct) Operating 6.75 6.39 10.00

(+5.6 pct) (-31.6 pct) Pretax 6.31 8.02 9.50

(-21.4 pct) (-49.6 pct) Net 4.43 4.59 6.70

-3.4 pct -48.3 pct EPS 25.38 yen 26.32 yen 38.38 yen EPS Diluted 22.94 yen 23.79 yen Ann Div 15.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q2 Div 10.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - Advantest Corp is a measuring instruments maker, strong in chip testing devices. Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6857.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
