BUZZ-Oil & gas cos: down on oversupply woes
#Energy
October 27, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Oil & gas cos: down on oversupply woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Stocks of oil and gas cos fall on worries over a supply glut and with U.S. inventory data expected to show another increase in crude stocks.

** Brent for December delivery falls 0.8 pct to $47.16 a barrel by 0854 GMT, while U.S. crude for December delivery drops 0.5 pct to $43.49 a barrel

** Oil-related stocks down: Tullow Oil down 4 pct, Royal Dutch Shell falls 1.5 pct, BG falls 1.3 pct

** Oil services company Petrofac and Amec Foster Wheeler sheds c.3 pct

** Stoxx 600 Oil & Gas index falls 1.3 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
