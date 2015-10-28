REFILE-TABLE-Voyage Group -2014/15 group results

(Adds company forecast) Oct 28 (Reuters)- Voyage Group, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2016
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 17.73 15.22 18.50 - 20.50
(+16.5 pct) (+4.3 - +15.6 pct) Operating 2.24 1.95 2.00 - 2.40
(+14.8 pct) (-10.6 - +7.2 pct) Recurring 2.19 1.96 2.00 - 2.40
(+11.7 pct) (-8.6 - +9.6 pct) Net 1.65 1.13 1.20 - 1.50
+45.2 pct -27.1 - -8.9 pct EPS 146.14 yen 106.75 yen 100.91 yen - 126.14 yen EPS Diluted 131.17 yen 93.57 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen NIL 10.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 20.00 yen NIL 10.00 yen NOTE - Voyage Group, Inc. . Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3688.T