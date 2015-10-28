REFILE-TABLE-Voyage Group -2014/15 group results

(Adds company forecast) Oct 28 (Reuters)- Voyage Group, Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 17.73 15.22 18.50 - 20.50

(+16.5 pct) (+4.3 - +15.6 pct) Operating 2.24 1.95 2.00 - 2.40

(+14.8 pct) (-10.6 - +7.2 pct) Recurring 2.19 1.96 2.00 - 2.40

(+11.7 pct) (-8.6 - +9.6 pct) Net 1.65 1.13 1.20 - 1.50