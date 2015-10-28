FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Meggitt: falls after FY profit warning
#Hot Stocks
October 28, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Meggitt: falls after FY profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** British engineering firm down c.1 pt, one of the top FTSE-100 losers after FY profit warning

** MGGT sees FY underlying operating profit “meaningfully” below forecasts due to weak demand in its energy division

** Co also considering cutting around 300 people from its workforce

** Stock down 11 pct YTD and 22 pct from its March 2015 peak

** Profit warning hits peers. Senior down 3.4 pct, Ultra Electronics off 1.6 pct. Larger rivals BAE Systems , Rolls Royce also down 0.5 pct and 2 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

