BUZZ-Lloyds: double trouble

** Lloyds shares down c.5 pct, one of the top FTSE-100 fallers as bank takes another charge for insurance mis-selling

** Lloyds takes another 500 mln stg charge, taking its total bill to 13.9 bln stg, more than double any other bank

** Bank also reported an underlying profit of 2 bln stg in the Q3, down from 2.2 bln stg a year ago

** Analysts at Goldman Sachs see the weakness in Q3 numbers mainly driven by other income, which was partially offset by lower costs

** Stock among the most actively traded UK blue-chip stock, with more than half of its 5-day daily avg volume having gone through

** Lloyds down 2 pct this year vs a 11 percent fall for the FTSE350 banking index (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)