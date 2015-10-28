FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Hot Stocks
October 28, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BUZZ-M&S: hit by temporary website suspension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes headline to clarify its a temporary suspension, and not a cyber attack)

** British retailer down 1 pct after co temporarily suspends its website

** Some customers complained they saw other people’s contact details when they logged onto the M&S site

** M&S says there had not been a third-party attack on the site and no financial data had been exposed or extracted.

** Stock up 6 pct YTD, and down 15 pct from its May 2015 peak

** Last week British telecoms firm TalkTalk suffered a major cyber attack

RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

