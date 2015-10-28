FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Trinity Mirror: seals Local World deal
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 28, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Trinity Mirror: seals Local World deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Newspaper publisher’s shares up 8 pct after saying it would buy rival Local World for 220 mln stg

** Trinity Mirror, which already owns a 20 pct stake in Local World, revealed in Sept that it was in talks to buy the firm

** TNI is attempting to build scale to help counteract the impact of falling revenue as more readers and advertisers move online

** “We see this as an excellent deal for Trinity World, paying just over 5x EV/EBITDA ex-synergies,” Liberum analysts write in a note. Broker reiterates “buy” and TP 275p

** Stock top FTSE small-cap gainer, with more than 7-times its full-day’s avg volume having gone through (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

