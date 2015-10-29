FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Aviva: tops FTSE-100 gainers list
October 29, 2015 / 8:57 AM / in 2 years

BUZZ-Aviva: tops FTSE-100 gainers list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** British insurer rises c.2 pct after saying new business jumped 25 pct after Friends Life acquisition

** Aviva bought Friends Life in a 5.6 bln stg deal in April, creating a market leader in life insurance

** JP Morgan analysts called the results “a reassuring set of numbers”, reiterate their “overweight” rating on the stock

** Stock leading the charge on FTSE-100 index, with nearly a quarter of a full-day’s average volume already done traded

** FTSE-350 Life Insurance index up 0.2 pct, with Phoenix, Prudential and Old Mutual the only laggards (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

