Oct 29 (Reuters) - Lanzhou Minbai Shareholding Group Co Ltd

* Says scraps share private placement plan

* Says plans to boost property unit’s capital by 418 million yuan ($65.77 million) to 500 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P7tcPx; bit.ly/1kVns09

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)