October 30, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-IREP -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Oct 30 (Reuters)- IREP Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 58.02 53.62 65.00 - 66.00

(+8.2 pct) (+13.1 pct) (+12.0 - +13.7 pct) Operating 714 mln 512 mln 800 mln - 900 mln

(+39.3 pct) (-46.0 pct) (+12.0 - +26.0 pct) Recurring 737 mln 509 mln

(+44.8 pct) (-47.3 pct) Net 319 mln 314 mln 380 mln - 450 mln

(+1.5 pct) (-46.2 pct) (+19.1 - +41.0 pct) EPS 11.63 yen 11.47 yen 13.84 yen - 16.39 yen EPS Diluted 11.53 yen 11.34 yen Ann Div 1.50 yen 1.50 yen 1.50 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 1.50 yen 1.50 yen 1.50 yen

NOTE - IREP Co Ltd . To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2132.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
