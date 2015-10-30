FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-RBS: Q3 update takes toll
#Hot Stocks
October 30, 2015

BUZZ-RBS: Q3 update takes toll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** British bank RBS among the top FTSE-100 fallers in good volume

** Warns future costs relating to litigation and past misconduct could be substantially higher than expected

** RBS posts Q3 loss due to restructuring charges

** Bank also sells its remaining stake in Citizens Financial in an underwritten public follow-on offering

** Following completion of the offering, RBS will have fully divested its stake in Citizens

** RBS most actively traded UK blue-chip stock, with almost one-tenth its 30-day daily avg volume having gone through

** UK banking sector flat overall (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

