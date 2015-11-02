FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sona Petroleum buys Stag oil field from Santos, Quadrant for $50 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 2, 2015 / 1:46 AM / 2 years ago

Sona Petroleum buys Stag oil field from Santos, Quadrant for $50 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Sona Petroleum Bhd has agreed to buy the Stag oil field off northwestern Australia from Santos Ltd and private firm Quadrant Energy for $50 million, Santos said on Monday.

Santos, scrambling to pay down A$8.8 billion ($6.3 billion)in net debt, had been looking to sell its two-thirds stake in the ageing field before it effectively put all its assets up for sale in August.

“Stag had delivered a strong production performance over the life of the field but it was now mature and no longer core to the company’s strategy,” said Joe Ariyaratnman, Santos’ general manager for Western Australia and Northern Territory.

Wood Mackenzie had valued Santos’ stake at $13 million.

Sona has agreed to take over environmental liabilities which kick in at the end of the field’s life. ($1 = 1.4021 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.