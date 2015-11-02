BUZZ-HSBC: shares slip despite strong Q3

** HSBC Holdings London-listed shares down c. 1 pct, lagging a 0.4 pct fall in the wider Stoxx 600 banks index , despite the bank reporting better-than-expected Q3 profit

** British lender’s results helped by reduced costs from fines and settlements with regulators

** Quarterly PBT at $6.1 bln, up from $4.6 bln yr earlier & higher than $5.2 bln company-compiled consensus estimate

** “Strong cost and impairment performances delivered a resilient result which, in a challenging Q3 for UK banks, offers modest encouragement,” brokerage Investec writes in a note

** HSBC’s Hong Kong shares flat in trading after results