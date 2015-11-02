FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-HSBC: shares slip despite strong Q3
November 2, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-HSBC: shares slip despite strong Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** HSBC Holdings London-listed shares down c. 1 pct, lagging a 0.4 pct fall in the wider Stoxx 600 banks index , despite the bank reporting better-than-expected Q3 profit

** British lender’s results helped by reduced costs from fines and settlements with regulators

** Quarterly PBT at $6.1 bln, up from $4.6 bln yr earlier & higher than $5.2 bln company-compiled consensus estimate

** “Strong cost and impairment performances delivered a resilient result which, in a challenging Q3 for UK banks, offers modest encouragement,” brokerage Investec writes in a note

** HSBC’s Hong Kong shares flat in trading after results

RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
