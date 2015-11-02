BUZZ-Compass: Credit Suisse flags commodity exposure

** Compass Group down over 2 pct in strong volumes & 3rd top FTSE-100 bluechip loser after Credit Suisse cuts to “underperform” from “neutral”

** Compass on track for sharpest one-day fall since July 29, when caterer cautioned that its business that serves the oil and gas and commodities sectors had seen a fall in demand due to a global slowdown in the market

** Brokerage cites further downside as capex reductions across mining/oil and gas industries continue

** Analysts largely neutral on stock’s prospects, with 12 “hold” ratings on it vs 8 “buy” or higher and 5 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 1150p

** CS lowers organic growth assumptions and underlying 2016E and 2017E EPS by 2 pct

** Compass has seen 3 of 24 analysts make an average revision of -2.4 pct 2016 EPS over the past 1 month

** More than a fifth of a full day’s avg volume traded through in first 30 mins since morning bell

** Stock’s valuation off this highs of the year but still trading at a more than 4X premium to the FTSE-100 on a forward P/E basis (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)