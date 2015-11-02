FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Compass: Credit Suisse flags commodity exposure
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 2, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Compass: Credit Suisse flags commodity exposure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Compass Group down over 2 pct in strong volumes & 3rd top FTSE-100 bluechip loser after Credit Suisse cuts to “underperform” from “neutral”

** Compass on track for sharpest one-day fall since July 29, when caterer cautioned that its business that serves the oil and gas and commodities sectors had seen a fall in demand due to a global slowdown in the market

** Brokerage cites further downside as capex reductions across mining/oil and gas industries continue

** Analysts largely neutral on stock’s prospects, with 12 “hold” ratings on it vs 8 “buy” or higher and 5 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 1150p

** CS lowers organic growth assumptions and underlying 2016E and 2017E EPS by 2 pct

** Compass has seen 3 of 24 analysts make an average revision of -2.4 pct 2016 EPS over the past 1 month

** More than a fifth of a full day’s avg volume traded through in first 30 mins since morning bell

** Stock’s valuation off this highs of the year but still trading at a more than 4X premium to the FTSE-100 on a forward P/E basis (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.