Nov 2 (Reuters) - Rastar Group

* Says Hong Kong unit signs deal to acquire 45.1-56 percent stake in Reial Club Deportiu Espanyol de Barcelona for 78 euros ($86.00) per share

* Says trading of shares to resume on Nov 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Rob4jv; bit.ly/1N7gYC1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9070 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)