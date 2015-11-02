FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Whitbread: Numis gives stock a thumbs down
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 2, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Whitbread: Numis gives stock a thumbs down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Whitbread, Britain’s biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, down 1.5 pct & among top FTSE-100 losers as Numis moves stock to “reduce” from “add”

** Brokerage says current FY17 P/E ratio of 19.2X fails to reflect growing market risks for co’s brand Premier Inn & cuts TP to 4400p from 5600p

** Whitbread already trading at a value higher than its StarMine Intrinsic Value Estimate & a premium to peers on a trailing P/B basis, according to Reuters data

** To highlight concerns around Premier Inn story, Numis cites: slowing UK hotel RevPAR growth, likelihood of tougher competition from a rejuvenated Travelodge & increasingly disruptive impact of sharing economy model being popularized by likes of Airbnb

** 13 of 23 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 8 “hold” and 2 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 5450p

** Stock down 1.3 pct YTD vs 3.4 pct fall in the FTSE-100 (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.