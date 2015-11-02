BUZZ-Flybe: poised to grow as last major legacy issue resolved

** Budget airline Flybe up over 4 pct in massively huge volumes & top gainer on FTSE’s travel & leisure index after announcing deployment of its six remaining Embraer 195 aircrafts

** News marks resolution of persisting legacy issues & removes major overhang for stock as uncertainty abates over whether co would find solution for the E195s & related costs. Stock off 23 pct YTD

** Co trades at a 62 pct discount to other European airlines on a trailing P/B basis, according to Reuters data

** With last of co’s major legacy issues resolved, management can now fully focus on growing the business, Numis writes

** More than 2 times Flybe's 30-day daily avg volume traded through in the first two hrs