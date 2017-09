(Refiles to add yuan in headline)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tsinghua Tongfang Co Ltd

* Says board agrees to sell 36.39 percent stake in Tongfang Guoxin Electronics for about 7.0 billion yuan ($1.10 billion) to Tsinghua Unigroup’s unit

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1l3bIZu

