Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cefc Anhui International Holding Co Ltd

* Says plans to boost Shanghai unit’s capital by 1.2 billion yuan ($189.36 million)

* Says Hong Kong unit signs sales contracts for a combined $91.9 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Wt8QR7

($1 = 6.3371 Chinese yuan renminbi)