BUZZ-Shire: makes $5.9 bln bid to buy Dyax Corp
November 2, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Shire: makes $5.9 bln bid to buy Dyax Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Drugmaker Shire’s London-listed shares fall to intraday lowest as co says to buy Dyax Corp for c.$5.9 bln to gain access to Dyax’s late-stage treatment for a severe breathing difficulty

** Offer price of $37.30/shr represents a 35.5 pct premium to Dyax’s Friday close

** Dyax shares up 29 pct in premarket trading & set to open at record high

** Shire’s London-listed shares down about 1.5 pct & among top FTSE 100 losers

** Co says it still has the financial firepower to pursue other deals, including Baxalta

** Shire went public with its proposal to buy Baxalta, recently spun out of Baxter, in August, after the U.S. firm turned it down during private talks

** Shire up c.9 pct YTD vs 3 pct fall in the FTSE 100 (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net, rosmi.shaji.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

