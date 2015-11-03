FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Standard Chartered to raise $5.1 bln in new capital
November 3, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Standard Chartered to raise $5.1 bln in new capital

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered says:

* To raise about $5.1 billion in new capital

* To restructure some businesses that collectively use more than $100 bln of risk weighted assets

* To take $3 billion in restructuring charges by the end of 2016

* Increases gross cost reduction target to $2.9 billion in 2015-2018

* To invest more than $1 billion into retail client systems, private banking, upgrading Africa franchise and renminbi services

* To issue shares for 465 pence per share in rights issue

* Temasek will take up its rights in respect of 15.8 percent of the share issue

* No final dividend to be paid for current financial year ending dec 2015

* British regulator PRA is aware of capital raising plans and has raised no objections

* Rights issue ratio of 2 new ordinary shares for every 7 existing shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
