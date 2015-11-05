REFILE-TABLE-Axel Mark -2014/15 group results

(Adds company forecast) Nov 5 (Reuters)- Axel Mark Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended 3 months to

Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.07 3.39 660 mln

(-9.4 pct) (-3.7 pct) (-13.3 pct) Operating 4 mln 55 mln loss 65 mln

(-92.4 pct) (-19.2 pct) Recurring loss 1 mln 53 mln loss 66 mln

(-33.0 pct) Net loss 130 mln 20 mln loss 67 mln