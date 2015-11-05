FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Axel Mark -2014/15 group results
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 5, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Axel Mark -2014/15 group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Nov 5 (Reuters)- Axel Mark Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended 3 months to

Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.07 3.39 660 mln

(-9.4 pct) (-3.7 pct) (-13.3 pct) Operating 4 mln 55 mln loss 65 mln

(-92.4 pct) (-19.2 pct) Recurring loss 1 mln 53 mln loss 66 mln

(-33.0 pct) Net loss 130 mln 20 mln loss 67 mln

-69.8 pct EPS loss 29.83 yen 4.80 yen loss 15.33 yen EPS Diluted 4.69 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - Axel Mark Inc . Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3624.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.