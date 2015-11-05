BUZZ-Morrisons: too cheap to buy?

** UK grocer WM Morrison falls nearly 4 pct after posting another drop in quarterly sales

** Morrisons has not reported positive LFL sales since the fourth quarter of 2011-12

** Co like its rivals is locked in a price war to stem the loss of shoppers to German discounters Aldi and Lidl and is also grappling with commodity-driven price deflation.

** According to the mySupermarket website, the October average price on the 35 most commonly bought supermarket items shows Morrisons was the cheapest, ahead of both Asda and Sainsbury and a substantial 9.6 pct cheaper than Tesco

** “We noted that industry pricing has risen in October but Morrisons has again lowered prices and opened up a price advantage,” Cantor Fitzgerald analyst writes in a note

** Morrison is one of the heaviest shorted stocks among UK bluechips with significant short positions totalling 12.4 pct of outstanding shares, according to FCA data

** Morrison one of the top fallers on FTSE 100 ; peers also weaken, with Sainsbury & Tesco down 1 pct each (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)