FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Morrisons: too cheap to buy?
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 5, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Morrisons: too cheap to buy?

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** UK grocer WM Morrison falls nearly 4 pct after posting another drop in quarterly sales

** Morrisons has not reported positive LFL sales since the fourth quarter of 2011-12

** Co like its rivals is locked in a price war to stem the loss of shoppers to German discounters Aldi and Lidl and is also grappling with commodity-driven price deflation.

** According to the mySupermarket website, the October average price on the 35 most commonly bought supermarket items shows Morrisons was the cheapest, ahead of both Asda and Sainsbury and a substantial 9.6 pct cheaper than Tesco

** “We noted that industry pricing has risen in October but Morrisons has again lowered prices and opened up a price advantage,” Cantor Fitzgerald analyst writes in a note

** Morrison is one of the heaviest shorted stocks among UK bluechips with significant short positions totalling 12.4 pct of outstanding shares, according to FCA data

** Morrison one of the top fallers on FTSE 100 ; peers also weaken, with Sainsbury & Tesco down 1 pct each (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.