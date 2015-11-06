FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD -6-MTH group results
#Corrections News
November 6, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD -6-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Nov 6 (Reuters)- Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 86.36 73.13 200.00 - 220.00

(+18.1 pct) (+18.6 pct) (+19.1 - +31.0 pct) Operating 12.58 8.51 17.00 - 25.00

(+47.9 pct) (+81.9 pct) (+3.5 - +52.2 pct) Recurring 12.93 9.00 17.00 - 25.00

(+43.7 pct) (+58.7 pct) (+0.1 - +47.2 pct) Net 7.32 5.70 11.00 - 18.00

+28.5 pct +118.8 pct +11.9 - +83.1 pct EPS 60.06 yen 49.47 yen 90.21 yen - 147.62 yen EPS Diluted 59.94 yen 49.39 yen Ann Div 30.00 yen 30.00 yen - 45.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen - 35.00 yen NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9684.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
