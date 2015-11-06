REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD -6-MTH group results

(Adds company forecast) Nov 6 (Reuters)- Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 86.36 73.13 200.00 - 220.00
(+18.1 pct) (+18.6 pct) (+19.1 - +31.0 pct) Operating 12.58 8.51 17.00 - 25.00
(+47.9 pct) (+81.9 pct) (+3.5 - +52.2 pct) Recurring 12.93 9.00 17.00 - 25.00
(+43.7 pct) (+58.7 pct) (+0.1 - +47.2 pct) Net 7.32 5.70 11.00 - 18.00
+28.5 pct +118.8 pct +11.9 - +83.1 pct EPS 60.06 yen 49.47 yen 90.21 yen - 147.62 yen EPS Diluted 59.94 yen 49.39 yen Ann Div 30.00 yen 30.00 yen - 45.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen - 35.00 yen